Software Freedom or "Breaking Free" in Norway

Although enshittification has spread to everything from social media platforms to connected fridges, it is not a natural law. Much of what is needed to prevent enshittification is already there: the laws need enforcing though. The path we are on can be challenged and reversed – we can have a better digital world. This requires rebalancing the power between consumers, big tech companies and alternative service providers. It means giving consumers more and better choice over what happens when they are using these platforms.

The fight to disenshittify the internet is also a fight for innovation: Big Tech is able to enshittify their services after they have become dominant and restricted competition. By pruning back the excesses of big tech, alternative services can get the nourishment they need to grow and flourish. However, this requires active policy choices and vigorous enforcement of existing laws.