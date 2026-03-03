Valnet on Docker and Alternatives to It

Docker has become the default language of self-hosted guides, GitHub READMEs, and home lab recipes. That’s why it’s so jarring when the same commands work on one machine and fail on another. You start doubting your compose file, your networking, or your memory. A lot of the time, the real culprit is simpler and more annoying.

On many Linux distros, the “Docker” you install from the default repositories is not the upstream Docker stack most tutorials assume. It might be a different package name, a different release cadence, or a different split of components. It can also be missing pieces that recent docs treat as standard. The name on the tin says Docker, but the behavior can drift just enough to cause chaos.