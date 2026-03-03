news
Valnet on Docker and Alternatives to It
XDA ☛ The Docker in your Linux distro’s repo isn’t the Docker you think it is
Docker has become the default language of self-hosted guides, GitHub READMEs, and home lab recipes. That’s why it’s so jarring when the same commands work on one machine and fail on another. You start doubting your compose file, your networking, or your memory. A lot of the time, the real culprit is simpler and more annoying.
On many Linux distros, the “Docker” you install from the default repositories is not the upstream Docker stack most tutorials assume. It might be a different package name, a different release cadence, or a different split of components. It can also be missing pieces that recent docs treat as standard. The name on the tin says Docker, but the behavior can drift just enough to cause chaos.
Make Use Of ☛ This interactive terminal tool makes managing containers actually fun
No doubt Docker's CLI is powerful. The only limitation is that as containers grow, Docker can start to feel fragmented. For me, one pane runs docker ps, another tails logs, and a third waits for docker exec -it. It gets the work done, but it's a bit noisy. The hardest parts of it are constant context switching, retyping container names, and the mental strain of handling it all.
Since I started using Ducker, a lot of the fragmentation has eased. This Rust-based terminal UI is built for Docker and offers me structured pages for containers, images, volumes, and networks. After using a tool to shrink my containers, I found Ducker to be the next-best Docker tool I've tried.