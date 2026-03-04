news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Tech Times ☛ Windows vs macOS vs Linux vs ChromeOS: Which Operating System Is Best for You in 2026?
Choosing an operating system in 2026 requires more thought than ever. Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS each offer unique strengths in hardware compatibility, software support, and user experience. Rather than asking which OS is "best," an OS comparison focuses on which system aligns with a person's needs—whether gaming, content creation, office work, development, or casual browsing. Understanding the trade-offs of each platform helps users pick a system that suits their workflow, budget, and long-term plans.
Server
The Efficiency Era: How Kubernetes v1.35 Finally Solves the “Restart” Headache
Kubernetes v1.35 introduces in-place resource resizing, revolutionizing how stateful workloads are managed. Discover the benefits of dynamic resource allocation, traffic distribution, and the improvements that enhance operational efficiency for platform engineers.
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
Help Net Security ☛ mquire: Open-source Linux memory forensics tool - Help Net Security
Linux memory forensics has long depended on debug symbols tied to specific kernel versions. These symbols are not installed on production systems by default, and sourcing them from external repositories creates a recurring problem: repositories go stale, kernel builds diverge, and analysts working incident response often find no published symbols for the exact kernel they need to examine.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
System76 ☛ The Latest Updates to COSMIC Epoch 1
Features and fixes added since COSMIC's first release.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Martín Abente Lahaye: [Call for Applicants] Flatseal at Igalia’s Coding Experience 2026
Six years ago I released Flatseal. Since then, it has become an essential tool in the Flatpak ecosystem helping users understand and manage application permissions. But there’s still a lot of work to do!
I’m thrilled to share that my employer Igalia has selected Flatseal for its Coding Experience 2026 mentoring program.
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Notebook Check ☛ German openSUSE-based distro Aeon 20260302 now available with various minor updates - NotebookCheck.net News
Aeon 20260302 brings this distro "for lazy developers" one step further, although there's no major change compared to last month's update. However, this project from Germany deserves some attention, and this update is the perfect opportunity to push it into the spotlight.
Although based on openSUSE, Aeon is made by SUSE employee Richard Brown and available as a standalone project that's recommended for Linux beginners. It comes with plenty of highlights, and, thanks to its rolling-release, immutable distribution approach, it works great for all those who want to focus more on getting their tasks done on a system that doesn't need any tinkering.
Aeon 20260302 comes after last month's 20260202 update, which pushed the kernel version up to 6.18.8 and updated several components, such as Firefox and Flatpak.
