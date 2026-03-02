original
Windows "Market Share" Sinks to All-Time Low in Europe
With new data from statCounter available this afternoon, we can finally resume showing trends of interest:
Here in the UK, GNU/Linux rose to all-time high at Windows' expense:
Good start for the new week and the new month. Europe seems to have realised that it must reduce its dependence on untrustworthy technology with back doors.
Today we shall be focusing on some observed trends in new data from statCounter. █
Image source: The Gin Shop Displayed