posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2026



Quoting: This simple Linux backup setup saved me from a total disaster —

Backup disasters are quiet. They usually start with you thinking, this will take two minutes, and end with you staring at your screen in that very specific way Linux users know too well. That was me a few weeks ago. I was not doing anything spicy. No sketchy PPAs, no kernel experiments, but just routine maintenance. The digital equivalent of straightening a picture frame. I have done it a hundred times. And then the machine started acting… weird.

Not broken, because that would almost be easier. It still booted and still opened things. But the vibe was off. Something that normally behaved decided to improvise. You know that low-grade dread that creeps in when your system feels slightly haunted. A year ago, that would have derailed my evening. This time, I rolled back, rebooted, and kept working. No drama or long recovery spiral. Just a quiet save by a very boring two-layer backup setup that I am now irrationally in love with.

If your current backup plan is either “I really should do that” or a complicated beast you set up once and never touched again, this is the middle path that might work for you.