posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2026



I installed NixOS on my daily driver, but I went back to Fedora in a week

Fedora holds a big, big place in my heart. Fedora KDE was the operating system that finally got me to ditch Windows around September 2025, and I've been repping it ever since. Well, okay, I rep Fedora Kinoite now, because I'm in love with the atomic immutable design, but it's very much in the same vein.

However, every so often, I get an itch. I see people discuss a specific operating system, and I want to give it a try. Well, the best part about having both a laptop and a newfound interest in FOSS operating systems is that you can just grab whatever distro you want, throw it on, and give it a go for a week. And while I usually discover some cool new OS or something I keep on the back burner for later, I ended up retreating back to Fedora after a week.