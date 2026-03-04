news
Debian and Ubuntu: Output Taxonomy, FunOS, and Golioth
-
Debian Family
-
University of Toronto ☛ A taxonomy of text output (from tools that want to be too clever)
Over time, I've developed opinions on what I want to see tools do for progress reports and other text output, and what I feel is increasingly too clever in tools that makes them more and more inconvenient for me. Today I'm going to try to run down that taxonomy, from best to worst.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
FunOS 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Snapshot 4 Released
Release Date: 3 March 2026Base: Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Development Branch We are pleased to announce the availability of FunOS 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Snapshot 4.
-
Hackster ☛ IoT Specialist Golioth Gets Snapped Up by Linux Goliath Canonical
-