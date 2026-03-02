news
NuTyX GNU/Linux 26.02.2
After nearly 19 years, NuTyX slowly abandoned the sysV initialization system developed more than 40 years ago (1983). This means concretely:
Only the following packages will continue to receive updates until December 2026:
- The kernels. Note that the kernel-510, kernel-515, kernel-66 and kernel-612 also come to the end of their life in December 2026.
- Firefox and Thunderbird
- Discord and Telegram
- XFCE 4.20
- Security updates
Now, the distribution focuses on a single initialization system: systemd.
The two main offices GNOME and KDE6 will soon no longer be operational under sysV.
systemd will stop compatibility with sysv in its next version 260.