Eliza Linux – curated distribution based on Debian
Eliza Linux is a personal, curated Linux distribution built on top of Debian Stable, designed to provide a lightweight, elegant, and visually pleasing desktop experience using the Enlightenment desktop environment. It targets users who want a custom-crafted, aesthetically coherent computing environment that prioritises clarity, consistency, and a minimal yet fully functional set of core applications.