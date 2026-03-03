Applications and Games: Wireshark, ScummVM, ScopeBuddy, and More

I've done my best—which is not much—to get HDR to play ball with my LG OLED TV, but no dice. Notionally, there's already a solution: the Gamescope micro-compositor that lets things run in HDR on your Steam Deck. Alas, as many Gamescope arguments as I fed into my Steam-game launch options, it just wouldn't take. At best, nothing would change. At worst, HDR would attempt to work, but only turn the game in question into a washed-out mess.

But those days are behind me. Last weekend, I started to muck about with ScopeBuddy (and its civilised graphical frontend, ScopeBuddy-GUI), a tool—originally made for Bazzite, in fact—that's designed to simplify those long, garbled strings of Gamescope arguments into a simple command.

More importantly in my case, it has a setting that will (attempt to) automatically detect your monitor's resolution, VRR-capability, and HDR settings and make games play ball with them, in a manner that's really as simple as slapping "scb -- %command%" into the launch options.