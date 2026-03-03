news
Applications and Games: Wireshark, ScummVM, ScopeBuddy, and More
SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.6.4 Released, (Mon, Mar 2nd)
Wireshark release 4.6.4 fixes 3 vulnerabilities and 15 bugs.
PC Gamer ☛ This Linux tool was the last thing I needed to wave goodbye to Windows
I've done my best—which is not much—to get HDR to play ball with my LG OLED TV, but no dice. Notionally, there's already a solution: the Gamescope micro-compositor that lets things run in HDR on your Steam Deck. Alas, as many Gamescope arguments as I fed into my Steam-game launch options, it just wouldn't take. At best, nothing would change. At worst, HDR would attempt to work, but only turn the game in question into a washed-out mess.
But those days are behind me. Last weekend, I started to muck about with ScopeBuddy (and its civilised graphical frontend, ScopeBuddy-GUI), a tool—originally made for Bazzite, in fact—that's designed to simplify those long, garbled strings of Gamescope arguments into a simple command.
More importantly in my case, it has a setting that will (attempt to) automatically detect your monitor's resolution, VRR-capability, and HDR settings and make games play ball with them, in a manner that's really as simple as slapping "scb -- %command%" into the launch options.
WINE or Emulation
ScummVM ☛ Necronomicon adventure comes to ScummVM
Ancient evil stirs, the grim times approaching. And it's up to you, our brave investigator, to explore a haunted mansion and unravel the terrifying secrets of the Necronomicon before darkness consumes the world.
The ScummVM Team is pleased to announce full support for Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness. This Cryo Interactive adventure from 2001 draws deep from the well of H.P. Lovecraft's works, casting players into creeping madness.
Grab your portion of the ScummVM daily build, prepare your copy of the game (or get it from Steam, roll up your sleeves, and dive into the unknown depths of this game.
Games
NVIDIA hiring engineers to optimize Linux gaming performance
NVIDIA is hiring engineers to optimize Linux gaming performance, specifically targeting the Proton compatibility layer and Vulkan API. As reported by TechPowerUp, citing now-removed job listings, this signals either improved support for Linux desktop gaming or preparation for NVIDIA-powered handheld devices. March 2026
