Kernel Space: Windows Copies Linux, The 64-bit Hurd is Out

Fifteen months have passed since our last Guix/Hurd on a Thinkpad X60 post and a lot has happened with respect to the Hurd.

And most of you will have guessed, unless you skipped the title of this post, the rumored x86_64 support has landed in Guix!

Here is a not-so-short overview of our Hurd work over the past 1.5 years: [...]