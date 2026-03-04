news
Ubuntu, Fedora, Linux Mint Eye Age Verification Amid California Law Backlash
The upcoming law mandates that OS providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which includes collecting age information during account setup and providing age bracket signals to devs when apps are downloaded.
As one would expect, the open-source community erupted in criticism over risks like apps inferring exact birth dates or enabling government surveillance, a profound and dangerous step toward a society in which anonymity in public life becomes a relic of the past.