Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, other SBCs, and "Linux Flies into Space"
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #525 - Turning Raspberry Pis into Hey Hi (AI) agents and mini retro TVs
Look at our new magazine issue’s pretty cover! Howdy, The tech corners of the internet are buzzing with talk of OpenClaw, an open source Hey Hi (AI) agent, so we've been playing around with it at Pi Towers for the past couple of weeks to find out what it's really capable of. Speaking of AI, our friends at Hailo wrote this article about how to make the most of the Raspberry Pi Hey Hi (AI) HAT+ 2, pinpointing some of their favourite generative Hey Hi (AI) use cases.
CNX Software ☛ Nordic Semi nRF93M1 IoT modules offer LTE Cat 1bis cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi location capabilities
Nordic Semiconductors introduced the nRF93M1 LTE Cat 1bis IoT modules at Mobile World Congress 2026 with up to 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink, as well as built-in Wi-Fi location capabilities. Two variants will be offered: the nRF93M1-LABA supporting LTE bands for Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, and the nRF93M1-LACA supporting a wider range of LTE bands and certifications for worldwide deployments. Nordic Semi nRF93M1 specifications : LTE Cat-1bis modem with 3GPP Rel.
Linux Gizmos ☛ DFI IRN556 3.5-inch SBC supports Atom x7000RE and Twin Lake CPUs
DFI has introduced the IRN556, a 3.5-inch single board computer supporting Intel Atom x7000RE “Amston Lake” processors and Intel Processor N-series “Twin Lake” parts. The board targets industrial and embedded deployments requiring extended temperature operation and flexible I/O expansion.
Wind River Systems Inc ☛ Linux Flies into Space
The adoption of Linux in space has not always been smooth. For instance, NASA budget problems meant a 2000s experiment for carrier-grade Linux on Honeywell’s “Dependable Multiprocessor” did not get off the ground. The project intended to prove that it was possible to get supercomputer performance in orbit, using a cluster of COTS PowerPC boards and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) without relying solely on traditional radiation‑hardened CPUs.