LILYGO has released two new ESP32-based products: the T-Halow P4, a compact development board built around Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC with integrated Wi-Fi HaLow support, and the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite, a 4.7-inch ESP32-S3 e-paper device positioned as a simplified version of the Pro model introduced in 2024.

The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.

Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

DFI has introduced the IRN556, a 3.5-inch single board computer supporting Intel Atom x7000RE “Amston Lake” processors and Intel Processor N-series “Twin Lake” parts. The board targets industrial and embedded deployments requiring extended temperature operation and flexible I/O expansion.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.

Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, OrangePi 4A, Odroid M2, Lamobo R1, Khadas Mind, Orange Pi 6 Plus, Minisforum MS-R1, NuMaker-IoT-MA35D1-A1, SpacemiT MUSE Book, Friendlyelec NanoPi Zero2, DG SVR 865 Tiny, and Radxa E24C.

