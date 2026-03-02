news
Applications: groff 1.24.0, Other Releases, and GNU/Linux Networking Commands
-
LWN ☛ groff 1.24.0 released
Version 1.24.0 of the groff text-formatting system has been released.
Improvements include the ability to insert hyperlinks between man pages, a
new polygon command for the pic preprocessor, various
PDF-output improvements, and more.
-
CubicleNate ☛ Obsidian | The Quest for the Perfect Note-Taking Application
Obsidian has become my preferred note-taking application due to its exceptional features, flexibility, and markdown compatibility. It replaced multiple tools by enabling offline access and easy file linking. Although not open source, Obsidian is free, customizable, and allows seamless integration into my workflow, making documentation streamlined and efficient.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Linux Release Roundup (February 2026)
February 2026 delivered a fresh batch of GNU/Linux app releases, with updates to VLC, GIMP, Vivaldi, and VirtualBox among the many that filtered out. I covered some of the month’s biggest releases with fully-featured articles, like Firefox 148 with Hey Hi (AI) ‘kill switch’, a more capable ONLYOFFICE 9.3 productivity suite and Typhoon’s Qt 6 port. They weren’t the only ones of note. Below, I roundup a fleet of February’s other software releases. Some updates were more of the modest maintenance variety, while others were more substantial new features.
-
Top 8 GNU/Linux Networking Commands in 2026
Interview Prep · GNU/Linux Networking · Beginner Friendly From zero to job-ready — understand the commands, not just type them 🕒 7 min read 🐧 GNU/Linux Admin 🎯 Career Focused Why Commands Alone Won't Get You Hired Picture this. You are sitting in a technical interview. The room is quiet.