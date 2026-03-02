I thought I knew Linux… until I tried this distro

news

Most Linux distros evolve. NixOS shows up, cracks its knuckles, and politely questions that entire premise. If you have spent any serious time bouncing between Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, and whatever experimental ISO you impulse-downloaded after midnight, you probably feel like you know the rhythm by now. You install packages, tweak configs, break something, fix something, and pretend the breakage was character-building. That muscle memory runs deep. Which is exactly why NixOS feels so weird the first time you bump into it.

Because this is not just another distro with clean defaults and a slightly opinionated installer. NixOS is one of those rare projects that does not try to polish the familiar Linux experience. It quietly steps sideways and asks a more uncomfortable question: what if your entire operating system behaved like something you could actually describe, reproduce, and rebuild on demand?

That is usually the moment seasoned Linux users lean back a little and squint in curiosity.