zerobrew applies uv’s model to Mac packages. Packages live in a content-addressable store (by sha256), so reinstalls are instant. Downloads, extraction, and linking run in parallel with aggressive HTTP caching. It pulls from Homebrew’s CDN, so you can swap brew for zb with your existing commands.

This leads to dramatic speedups, up to 5x cold and 20x warm.

This is free and open source software.