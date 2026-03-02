news
Free and Open Source Software
zerobrew - fast Homebrew-compatible package manager - LinuxLinks
zerobrew applies uv’s model to Mac packages. Packages live in a content-addressable store (by sha256), so reinstalls are instant. Downloads, extraction, and linking run in parallel with aggressive HTTP caching. It pulls from Homebrew’s CDN, so you can swap brew for zb with your existing commands.
This leads to dramatic speedups, up to 5x cold and 20x warm.
This is free and open source software.
yamldiff - diff between two YAML files - LinuxLinks
yamldiff is a CLI tool to diff two YAML/JSON files. Supports multi-document YAML files (documents separated by —).
The grunt work is performed by the following.
go-yaml – for YAML parsin’ r3labs/diff – for diffin’ aurora – for fancy printin’ go-isatty – for tty detectin’ go-flags – for flaggin’ The Go stdlib – for everythin’
yamldiff is free and open source software.
TheaTTYr - terminal theater for playing VT100 art and animations - LinuxLinks
TheaTTYr is a terminal theater for playing VT100 art and animations.
The VT100, introduced by DEC in 1978, was among the first video terminals to support ANSI escape codes. The ANSI art scene used the VT100’s animation capabilities, made possible by codes that allowed cursor movement, deletion, and character updates to create animated effects. Usually, they represent a long hand-crafted process done by a single person to tell a story. Some of these files may date back to the 1960’s and 1970’s.
This is free and open source software.
ecscope - monitor AWS ECS resources from the terminal - LinuxLinks
ecscope lets you monitor AWS ECS resources from the terminal.
It does so by offering a TUI which shows services, tasks and containers in a single view. Instead of having to log into several accounts (or change regions) via the AWS website, you’re able to view relevant information for ECS deployments in one place. You can group services by configuring them via a “profile”, and have ecscope load it up. Besides the TUI, ecscope can also show deployments updates via a minimal web interface.
This is free and open source software.
Cursus - stores your history and makes it searchable - LinuxLinks
Cursus writes your commands into an sqlite db. With cursus you can search for commands and the searched term will be highlighted if it was found.
This is free and open source software.