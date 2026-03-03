Debian Leftovers: Ben Hutchings, Hellen Chemtai, and Isoken Ibizugbe on Projects and Internships

Twelve weeks ago, I stepped into the Debian ecosystem as an Outreachy intern with a curiosity for Quality Assurance. It feels like just yesterday, and time has flown by so fast! Now, I am wrapping up that journey, not just with a completed project, but with improved technical reasoning.

I have learned how to use documentation to understand a complex project, how to be a good collaborator, and that learning is a continuous process. These experiences have helped me grow much more confident in my skills as an engineer.