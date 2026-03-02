Games: Doom, Steam Deck, and Steam GNU/Linux Titles

Between 2026-02-21 and 2026-02-28 we selected 4 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. Only a few games, and something amusing is that there’s some recurring theme about mountains. I guess too many people must have watched Free Solo in the past few years and now we are getting an avalanche of games related to mountain and mountain climbing, such as Cairn a few weeks earlier. For me the highlight of this week is the game LAYSARA which is a mix of city builder and careful planning and monitoring of logistics, which is something not often seen in this kind of genre. Here’s the full list below.