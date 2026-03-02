news
Games: Doom, Steam Deck, and Steam GNU/Linux Titles
-
Futurism ☛ Researchers Get Human Brain Cells Running Doom
"If the neurons fire in a specific pattern, the Doom guy shoots."
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ ‘200,000 living human neurons’ on a microchip demonstrated playing Doom — Cortical Labs CL1 video shows the gameplay and explains how the neurons learn the game
Australia’s Cortical Labs has demonstrated its 'body in a box' CL1 biological computer playing Doom.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Laysara: Summit Kingdom - 2026-02-28 Edition
Between 2026-02-21 and 2026-02-28 we selected 4 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. Only a few games, and something amusing is that there’s some recurring theme about mountains. I guess too many people must have watched Free Solo in the past few years and now we are getting an avalanche of games related to mountain and mountain climbing, such as Cairn a few weeks earlier. For me the highlight of this week is the game LAYSARA which is a mix of city builder and careful planning and monitoring of logistics, which is something not often seen in this kind of genre. Here’s the full list below.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including Kletka - 2026-02-25 Edition
Between 2026-02-18 and 2026-02-25 there were 60 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 538 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.2 % of total released titles. There’s not a lot of good stuff recently, probably because we have been massively spoiled already in the course of February. The highlight is Kletka, a co-op horror game that involves an elevator. Yeah, sounds ridiculous on paper, but it’s fun! Here’s the whole list of games we selected below.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Emudevz: a Game about Making an Emulator - Review
I always keep an eye on Eki’s weekly publication of new releases playable on Steam Deck, and with Native GNU/Linux Builds as I can find some gems there. If there is a demo I often try it. The game I write today, EmuDevz, is a free game from one of Eki’s lists. Well, even better, the dev also released it as open source. This game starts with that Zachtronics vibes, a mix of puzzles, story and teaching you about something. In this case, a futuristic post-apocalyptic world where you try to put together an emulator based on recent archaeological discover. NEEES, a fictitious console based on the real life homonym. You have a partially functioning emulator, but ROMs are glitching because it is incomplete. So you go around fixing CPU, PPU, memory access, and controller modules until you can make them playable.