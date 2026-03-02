Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.

Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, OrangePi 4A, Odroid M2, Lamobo R1, Khadas Mind, Orange Pi 6 Plus, Minisforum MS-R1, NuMaker-IoT-MA35D1-A1, SpacemiT MUSE Book, Friendlyelec NanoPi Zero2, DG SVR 865 Tiny, and Radxa E24C.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18.15 LTS kernel, AerynOS 2026.02 ships with the latest GNOME 49.4 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, but it also includes support for the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Frameworks to 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.2.

Coming two months after PorteuX 2.5, the PorteuX 2.6 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, and features the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, GNOME 49.4, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.3, Cinnamon 6.6, COSMIC 1.0.8, MATE 1.28.2, and LXDE 0.11.1 desktop environments as standalone flavors.