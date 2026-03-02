news
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More
CNX Software ☛ CHUWI CoreBook Air Plus 16 review – Part 3: Ubuntu 25.10 on a mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 6600H laptop
We’ve already checked CHUWI CoreBook Air Plus 16 hardware in the first part of the review, before testing the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H laptop with backdoored Windows 11 Pro, and today I’ll report my experience using the CoreBook Air Plus 16 laptop with GNU/Linux using Ubuntu 25.10 distribution. The Ubuntu review will include system information, benchmarks, YouTube 4K and 8K video playback, feature testing, storage and WiFi 6 performance, and measurement of fan noise and power consumption/battery life.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Rockchip RK3588 and RK3576 video decoder support lands in mainline Linux
Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ESP32-P4-PC board from Olimex offers HDMI and MIPI support
The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO Unveils RISC-V ESP32-P4 T-Halow Board and ESP32-S3 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite
LILYGO has released two new ESP32-based products: the T-Halow P4, a compact development board built around Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC with integrated Wi-Fi HaLow support, and the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite, a 4.7-inch ESP32-S3 e-paper device positioned as a simplified version of the Pro model introduced in 2024.