Why There Are Microsoft Layoffs This Year
Earlier this week Windows Falls to New Low in World's Largest Population (India)
The media tries not to talk about it (follow the sponsorship/advertising money), but there are mass layoffs at Microsoft and some whistleblowers talk about it. It's hard to hide or to silence everybody [1, 2].
Judging by the numbers published this month, Windows continues its downward path, both on desktops/laptops and overall.
What we Microsoft have left to sell? Slop? People don't want that. █
