Red Hat: Infatuation With Slop, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and More

As AI is an ongoing priority in our company strategy, I had the opportunity to facilitate an AI workshop for my broader team. This was the same team that created MINE, a home-grown internal marketing gen AI tool that accesses internal marketing documents and analytical data. Because the team has extensive experience with AI, the pressure was on me to match the team’s “main character energy.” Despite my understandable self-doubt, it was an easy “yes” for me initially, but then the worries began. How would I lead this group of my peers? How would I stay organized—not just for myself, but for others? Most importantly, how would I incorporate AI into my preparation for this workshop? I was a novice facilitator, never having led any efforts like this before. But since I’m a bit of a dreamer, I wanted it to be successful, fun, and insightful.