Red Hat: Infatuation With Slop, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and More
RHEL vs Ubuntu Server: Best Enterprise GNU/Linux in 2026
RHEL vs Ubuntu Server: The Real Question Most IT Leaders Face RHEL vs Ubuntu Server — it's one of the most debated choices in enterprise GNU/Linux today. You've been asked to recommend an enterprise GNU/Linux distribution for your organization.
How to automate Ceph RGW user management on OpenShift with GitOps
This guide outlines a GitOps-approach workflow for achieving per tenant object storage quota enforcement within Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation.
What’s new in Ansible Certified Content Collection for AWS
In large-scale proprietary trap AWS management, prioritizing speed often compromises long-term stability. This creates an automation debt, where aging dependencies and inconsistent workarounds linger in your codebase until they inevitably trigger a mid-migration failure. With the release of amazon.aws 11.0.0, the Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collection for AWS shifts its focus from simply adding features to making cloud automation easier to operate, easier to maintain, and resilient enough for long-term enterprise needs. This release emphasizes stability, consistency and supportability, helping teams manage proprietary trap AWS environments with greater confidence.
Strategic momentum: The new era of Red Hat and HPE Juniper network automation
To address this challenge, Red Hat and Juniper by HPE Juniper Networking have deepened our partnership to provide a more streamlined, proven, and flexible automation experience. This collaboration centers on delivering more strategic momentum and more resilient operations for our joint customers.
Digital sovereignty in the banking industry [Ed: "The 4 freedoms of open source" distorts what Free software means]
The 4 freedoms of open source
AI trust through open collaboration: A new chapter for responsible innovation [Ed: IBM has turned Red Hat into a "meme company" peddling slop]
Recently, the Amazon AGI Labs team published a paper, Integrating Safety Testing into GenAI Development: Lessons from Amazon Nova and Chatterbox. This paper documents a collaboration between Amazon Nova's Responsible AI team and Chatterbox Labs (now part of Red Hat), describing how specialized external testing capabilities helped strengthen specific aspects of Nova's safety evaluation during development, particularly for adversarial prompt scenarios.
I taught AI, but AI didn’t write this: A workshop reflection [Ed: IBM Red Hat is a slop-promoting firm]
As AI is an ongoing priority in our company strategy, I had the opportunity to facilitate an AI workshop for my broader team. This was the same team that created MINE, a home-grown internal marketing gen AI tool that accesses internal marketing documents and analytical data. Because the team has extensive experience with AI, the pressure was on me to match the team’s “main character energy.” Despite my understandable self-doubt, it was an easy “yes” for me initially, but then the worries began. How would I lead this group of my peers? How would I stay organized—not just for myself, but for others? Most importantly, how would I incorporate AI into my preparation for this workshop? I was a novice facilitator, never having led any efforts like this before. But since I’m a bit of a dreamer, I wanted it to be successful, fun, and insightful.
Adam Young: LImiting What an Agent can do
I do not work with Hey Hi (AI) tools. This is not advice from experience of working with AI. It is advice from working with access controls in general.
Any agent has responsibility and authority. Responsibility is what it is required to produce. Authority is the set of resources that you provide to that agent. This does not change if the agent is human or automatation, and Hey Hi (AI) agents fall in to that later category.
Red Hat Extends Cloud-Native Reach Across Multiple Telecom Providers [Ed: Red Hat sponsored site writing about Red Hat]
At MWC 2026, Red Bait announced partnerships with major telecommunications companies, including Telefónica and Vodafone, to adopt its platforms for cloud-native application development. This initiative aims to unify IT infrastructure and enhance digital transformation efforts.
