original
Plumbing Tux Machines
As noted before, Tux Machines will undergo some maintenance next week, namely "scheduled maintenance on connectivity between our Slough and Dublin data centres as part of an ongoing network hardening programme."
Despite not using some GAFAMware or Clownflare, Tux Machines is very easy and fast to access from Europe. It takes well less than a second to load entire pages (without any caches in place) and we continue to improve this. The site is growing more popular this year and more people get involved in running it. █
Image source: The Path to the Moon