Valnet on KDE Plasma 6.6, New KDE Plasma, and KDE Connect

KDE Plasma is one of the best desktop environments for Linux, and it’s used in Kubuntu, KDE Neon, Fedora KDE, and other distributions. Now, Plasma 6.6 has arrived with some new features and usability improvements.

First, Plasma is continuing its push as a highly-customizable desktop with custom global themes. If you modify the colors of your desktop and applications, you can now save your changes as a new global theme, which can then be applied as the day or night theme. Plasma also has new display filters to address four different types of colorblindness.

The built-in screenshot tool, Spectacle, can now recognize and extract text from captured images. For example, you can take a screenshot of a scanned PDF, and copy the text to your clipboard in one click. The ability to select text from images is one of my favorite features in the Preview app on macOS, and it’s great to see KDE finally get similar functionality.