Valnet on KDE Plasma 6.6, New KDE Plasma, and KDE Connect
HowTo Geek ☛ KDE Plasma 6.6 arrives with more customization options, a new login manager, and much more
KDE Plasma is one of the best desktop environments for Linux, and it’s used in Kubuntu, KDE Neon, Fedora KDE, and other distributions. Now, Plasma 6.6 has arrived with some new features and usability improvements.
First, Plasma is continuing its push as a highly-customizable desktop with custom global themes. If you modify the colors of your desktop and applications, you can now save your changes as a new global theme, which can then be applied as the day or night theme. Plasma also has new display filters to address four different types of colorblindness.
The built-in screenshot tool, Spectacle, can now recognize and extract text from captured images. For example, you can take a screenshot of a scanned PDF, and copy the text to your clipboard in one click. The ability to select text from images is one of my favorite features in the Preview app on macOS, and it’s great to see KDE finally get similar functionality.
HowTo Geek ☛ The new KDE Plasma, Dolphin's big emulation update, the Pixel 10a, and more: News roundup
This was another busy week for tech news, with the arrival of the Google Pixel 10a phone and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop, an impressive update for the Dolphin emulator, new EVs from Polestar, and much more. Here are the biggest stories you might have missed.
XDA ☛ KDE Connect turned my Android phone into the best PC peripheral I own
Phone companion apps are a very underrated niche. If you are on Windows or macOS and own either an Android or an iPhone, the cross-device features and interconnectivity are extremely helpful. My experience with Windows Phone Link taught me that Microsoft was serious about the app, and its current features eliminate the need to pick up my phone for calls or other frequent tasks.
Linux has had a similar tool called KDE Connect for quite some time now, and it’s slowly maturing into the app I need. Its features rival any popular phone companion tool today, and Phone Link must take a hint and include a few of them in future builds. Let’s discuss how KDE Connect made my phone a useful PC peripheral.