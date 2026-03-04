news
Rocky Linux becomes KDE's newest Patron
Quoting: Rocky Linux becomes KDE's newest Patron - KDE e.V. —
Rocky Linux is a stable, community-driven, and production-ready Linux distribution designed to be fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Rocky Linux powers clouds, supercomputers, servers, and workstations around the world.
"Sustainable Open Source depends on great open-source communities supporting each other" said Brian Clemens, Co-founder and Vice President of the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation. "We do our best to support our upstreams, and backing KDE was an easy choice for us given the popularity of the Rocky Linux KDE spin."
"As a user-first community, KDE creates solutions to address real-world needs" said Aleix Pol, President of KDE e.V.. "We are excited to welcome Rocky Linux as a KDE Patron and see KDE's software shine on Rocky Linux, their enterprise-ready operating system."
Rocky Linux joins KDE e.V.'s other patrons: Blue Systems, Canonical, g10 Code, Google, Kubuntu Focus, Mbition, Slimbook, SUSE, Techpaladin, The Qt Company and TUXEDO Computers, who generously support FOSS and KDE's development through KDE e.V.