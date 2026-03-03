The State of the Linux Desktop in 2026: A Love Letter from a Prodigal Penguin

LILYGO has released two new ESP32-based products: the T-Halow P4, a compact development board built around Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC with integrated Wi-Fi HaLow support, and the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite, a 4.7-inch ESP32-S3 e-paper device positioned as a simplified version of the Pro model introduced in 2024.

The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.

Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18.15 LTS kernel, AerynOS 2026.02 ships with the latest GNOME 49.4 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, but it also includes support for the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Frameworks to 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.2.

Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, OrangePi 4A, Odroid M2, Lamobo R1, Khadas Mind, Orange Pi 6 Plus, Minisforum MS-R1, NuMaker-IoT-MA35D1-A1, SpacemiT MUSE Book, Friendlyelec NanoPi Zero2, DG SVR 865 Tiny, and Radxa E24C.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.

Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.

The State of the Linux Desktop in 2026: A Love Letter from a Prodigal Penguin

Mar 03, 2026



Let me start with a confession. I haven’t used GNU/Linux as my daily desktop operating system in roughly a decade.

I know. Take a moment. Breathe. For those of you who have been reading TechSource since the Ubuntu and Compiz days, that sentence may stung. This is, after all, the same site that published 587 posts tagged “linux” — from distro reviews and desktop customization showcases to that infamous Distrowar series where I played judge and jury as two distributions fought for supremacy like gladiators in a nerdy arena. I reviewed Linux Mint when it was called Cassandra. I compared Ubuntu to backdoored Windows 8 and declared the pangolin the winner. I wrote about why the GNU/Linux desktop was “not winning” back in 2011. I showcased 20 awesome Linux desktop customization screenshots that made Digg’s front page. I even ran Linux on my MacBook Pro, because I enjoyed chaos.

And then, somewhere along the way, I drifted.

[...]

I started using GNU/Linux somewhere around 2005-2006, back when Ubuntu was young, brown-themed, and revolutionary because it shipped you free CDs in the mail. My first serious distro was Ubuntu Hoary Hedgehog (5.04), and I remember being very impressed that an operating system could be this customizable, this fast, and most importantly, this free.

From there, I became what the community affectionately calls a “distro hopper.” I tried everything. Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, GNU/Linux Mint, Fedora, openSUSE, PCLinuxOS, Mandriva, Arch, Debian, Puppy Linux, Slackware-based distros like Wolvix and NimbleX, and even oddities like SliTaz (the smallest desktop distro I’d ever seen at less than 30MB).

