news
Shotcut 26.2 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various Improvements
Coming a month after Shotcut 26.1, the Shotcut 26.2 release adds a search field to Subtitles, adds support for the underline and strikethrough options in the Font dialog for the text filters, and adds support for toggling all of the other tracks by holding the Alt key while clicking Mute and Hide on the Timeline track.
Shotcut 26.2 also adds support for zooming the player by holding down the Shift key and using the mouse wheel, adds Playlist > Log Event to append a 6-second clip (±3 secs) at the current Source player time, and restores the Generate option to the main toolbar with View > Show Text Under Icons.
UbuntuHandbook:
-
Shotcut 26.2 Released with UX Improvements & Various Fixes | UbuntuHandbook
Shotcut, the Qt and MLT based video editor, released new 26.2 version few days ago.
This is the second release of this free open-source video editor in 2026. There are no big features, but only bug-fixes and some UX (user experience) improvements.
First, shotcut 26.2 added/changed few more scroll actions. Use mouse wheel without any modifier key on time-line now scrolls vertically. While, you can now use Ctrl plus wheel scroll to zoom in/out the timeline.
Alt + wheel scroll will scroll horizontally, so you can quickly navigate between audio/video tracks without dragging the scrollbar in the right. As well, you can use Shift + wheel scroll to zoom in/out the track height.