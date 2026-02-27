Shotcut 26.2 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various Improvements

Shotcut, the Qt and MLT based video editor, released new 26.2 version few days ago.

This is the second release of this free open-source video editor in 2026. There are no big features, but only bug-fixes and some UX (user experience) improvements.

First, shotcut 26.2 added/changed few more scroll actions. Use mouse wheel without any modifier key on time-line now scrolls vertically. While, you can now use Ctrl plus wheel scroll to zoom in/out the timeline.

Alt + wheel scroll will scroll horizontally, so you can quickly navigate between audio/video tracks without dragging the scrollbar in the right. As well, you can use Shift + wheel scroll to zoom in/out the track height.