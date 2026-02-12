GitHub Tray GNOME Shell Extension Puts Your GitHub Repos in the System Tray

After being in development for more than a year, the MythTV 36.0 release introduces support for the latest and greatest FFmpeg 8 open-source multimedia framework, which introduces major advancements in hardware acceleration and codec support for next-generation video management.

Coming one and a half months after Parrot 7.0, the Parrot 7.1 release introduces a new spin that uses the lightweight Enlightenment graphical environment, in addition to the MATE and LXQt desktops, and improves the management of the software repositories with Mirror Director.

IPFire DBL is designed to organize millions of domains into specific threat categories, based on your security and content policies, including malware, phishing, advertising, pornography, gambling, games, social networks, violence, piracy, dating, Smart TV, and DNS-over-HTTPS.

Highlights of OpenVPN 2.7 include support for the new upstream DCO Linux kernel module, which will be available in future upstream kernel releases, multi-socket support to handle multiple addresses/ports/protocols within one server, mbedTLS 4 support, and TLS 1.3 support with bleeding-edge mbedTLS versions.

Highlights of Mesa 26.0 include KosmicKrisp, a new Vulkan to Metal layered driver for macOS, significant raytracing performance improvements to the RADV Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs, and support for ACO by default for the RadeonSI driver for better GPU performance and better compile times.

Tails 7.4.2 comes almost two weeks after Tails 7.4.1, an emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the OpenSSL library, and it’s yet another emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel.

The board features the SpacemiT K3 SoC, which is the first RISC-V processor to implement the RVA23 profile. This succeeds the SpacemiT K1 used in the previous DC-ROMA Laptop II.

The tool works with a wide range of interfaces supported by the kernel, including SocketCAN devices, CANable and Candlelight adapters, and network-based tools such as CANblaster over UDP. This allows users to test with virtual CAN interfaces or connect directly to physical hardware without proprietary drivers.

It’s getting increasingly hard to know what and who you can trust online. Scams are becoming more sophisticated. Disinformation more viral. Add in surveillance and data breaches, and the stakes of being online have never been higher, even as the Internet has become a necessity of daily life.

news

GitHub Tray GNOME Shell Extension Puts Your GitHub Repos in the System Tray

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 12, 2026



With GitHub Tray, you can check the recent activity of your GitHub repositories directly from the top bar of your GNOME desktop without opening a web browser, providing real-time notifications about forks, issues, stars, language, and last update time.

The extension shows all your GitHub repositories in a dropdown menu with GitHub-style UI, as you can see from the screenshot above provided by the extension’s developers. You can click on a repo to open it on GitHub, or you can open it locally if you’ve set a path.

Read on