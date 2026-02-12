news
GitHub Tray GNOME Shell Extension Puts Your GitHub Repos in the System Tray
With GitHub Tray, you can check the recent activity of your GitHub repositories directly from the top bar of your GNOME desktop without opening a web browser, providing real-time notifications about forks, issues, stars, language, and last update time.
The extension shows all your GitHub repositories in a dropdown menu with GitHub-style UI, as you can see from the screenshot above provided by the extension’s developers. You can click on a repo to open it on GitHub, or you can open it locally if you’ve set a path.