Linux Mint Devs Prep Wayland-Native Cinnamon Screensaver for Linux Mint 23
Work on the new Cinnamon screensaver kicked off last month, and it looks like it’s already prepared for the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, due out in July-August 2026 based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) long-term supported operating system series.
In current Linux Mint releases, the Cinnamon screensaver is a standalone application written in Python and C, and using the GTK toolkit. The thing is that the current screensaver implementation only works in the Cinnamon X11 session, not in the Wayland one, which is currently still experimental in Linux Mint 22.3.