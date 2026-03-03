news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 03, 2026



Quoting: A Linux gaming handheld just got indefinitely postponed because of spiking hardware prices —

The OrangePi Neo was going to be an exciting launch for fans of both portable gaming and open-source software. It's a console that doesn't look too unlike a Steam Deck, but it runs Manjaro Linux with KDE Plasma 6 and flatpak installations. The predicted price point for this console looked very reasonable: 450$ for the 16 GB RAM version, and $550 for the 32GB model, with both of them sporting 512GB of storage space.

Unfortunately, due to the RAM and storage crisis, there's a good chance that the OrangePi Neo won't sell for those prices. In fact, right now, the developers aren't sure when it will launch, as they have announced that the project has been put on hold as they work out what to do next.