Print a full-width horizontal line using the current terminal width (custom character supported)
Import a wireguard configuration into networkmanager
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on Debian 13
Network security starts with understanding what’s connected to your infrastructure. Nmap, short for Network Mapper, stands as one of the most trusted open-source tools for network discovery and security auditing worldwide.
Linux Magazine ☛ Use These Hacks to Keep Your GNU/Linux Box Running
You know the phrase "Never change a running system," which is rooted in the fear that things may break when you change them? If you do want to keep your systems running, I have a few suggestions. Adding a backup routine to your workflow is just one of them.
LinuxConfig ☛ Wayland Display Server Guide on Ubuntu 26.04
Linuxize ☛ How to Parse Command-Line Options in Bash with getopts
This guide explains how to parse command-line options in Bash with getopts, including option strings, OPTARG and OPTIND, error handling, and practical script examples.
Linuxize ☛ FTP Cheatsheet
Quick reference for GNU/Linux FTP client commands and file transfer workflows
Fabio Manganiello ☛ Webmentions with batteries included
I have been a quite strong advocate of Webmentions for a long time.
The idea is simple and powerful, and very consistent with the decentralized POSSE approach to content syndication.
HowTo Geek ☛ The APT command has hidden powers, here are 5 of them
If you're at all familiar with the terminal on Debian or Ubuntu, or one of their offshoots, then you likely know how to use APT to install and update packages. There's a lot more to the command line utility though.
APT, also known as apt-get, is a package manager designed to handle DEB packages, downloading them from software repositories and installing them with very little work needed from you. Software often require "dependencies," other independent pieces of software that the software you're installing can't operate without. APT figures that out and installs them for you, saving you a lot of work. But it's capable of a lot more.