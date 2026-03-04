This release contains a lot of behind-the-scenes work on relay support and on RPC development. While Arti still cannot run as a relay, we are making good progress, and we think it will soon be ready for Arti developers to test it as a middle relay.

The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.

Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

Polish embedded systems company Grinn has introduced the ReneSOM-V2H, described as the world’s smallest SoM based on the Renesas RZ/V2H processor. Measuring 37 × 42.6 mm, the module targets edge AI and vision-based systems such as smart cameras, robotics platforms, and industrial inspection devices.

Engicam has introduced the SmarCore iQ6, a SMARC 2.2 system-on-module based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-6 Series. The module targets industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications requiring a compact embedded platform with multimedia and AI capabilities.

Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, OrangePi 4A, Odroid M2, Lamobo R1, Khadas Mind, Orange Pi 6 Plus, Minisforum MS-R1, NuMaker-IoT-MA35D1-A1, SpacemiT MUSE Book, Friendlyelec NanoPi Zero2, DG SVR 865 Tiny, and Radxa E24C.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.

Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.0 ships with the Hyprland 0.53.3 dynamic tiling Wayland compositor by default, which includes updated components like Hypr utilities, Hyprlock, Hyprpaper, Hypridle, and Hyprsysteminfo, as well as updated desktop configuration.

Bad faith: Hugo Roy knew FSFE impersonating FSF before French tribunal, colleagues deceived

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2026



Lawyers are generally not responsible for the crimes of their clients. If the client lies in court and if the lawyer does not know about the lie then the lawyer can't be held responsible.

However, in cases where the lawyer knowingly and willingly helps a client to deceive the judge there can be extremely serious consequences for the lawyer.

For example, in some recent cases, lawyers have used artificial intelligence to create legal documents. In these cases, it is obvious to everybody the lawyer, not the client, was taking a shortcut.

In the case of the FSFE misfits, we can see that the French lawyer Hugo Roy did an internship with the FSFE misfits in 2009. In 2011, he was added to the General Assembly (GA) of the FSFE. The GA is the private mailing list where insiders and misfits have discussions plotting against the rest of the free software community. It is analogous to the debian-private (leaked) secret cubby house where the rogue debianists do things like making up false rape accusations.

In May 2017, the real FSF repeated their request for the FSFE misfits to stop using the name FSFE because of the confusion it is causing.

The request was shared with everybody on the GA mailing list. Jonas Oberg, the executive director, told us the real FSF was right and the FSFE misfits did not have the right to use a name that suggests affiliation with the real FSF and Dr Richard Stallman. In effect, the FSFE misfits are engaging in identity theft or a variation of Nigerian fraud every time they put the name FSFE on a document.

