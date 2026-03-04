news
Bad faith: Hugo Roy knew FSFE impersonating FSF before French tribunal, colleagues deceived
Lawyers are generally not responsible for the crimes of their clients. If the client lies in court and if the lawyer does not know about the lie then the lawyer can't be held responsible.
However, in cases where the lawyer knowingly and willingly helps a client to deceive the judge there can be extremely serious consequences for the lawyer.
For example, in some recent cases, lawyers have used artificial intelligence to create legal documents. In these cases, it is obvious to everybody the lawyer, not the client, was taking a shortcut.
In the case of the FSFE misfits, we can see that the French lawyer Hugo Roy did an internship with the FSFE misfits in 2009. In 2011, he was added to the General Assembly (GA) of the FSFE. The GA is the private mailing list where insiders and misfits have discussions plotting against the rest of the free software community. It is analogous to the debian-private (leaked) secret cubby house where the rogue debianists do things like making up false rape accusations.
In May 2017, the real FSF repeated their request for the FSFE misfits to stop using the name FSFE because of the confusion it is causing.
The request was shared with everybody on the GA mailing list. Jonas Oberg, the executive director, told us the real FSF was right and the FSFE misfits did not have the right to use a name that suggests affiliation with the real FSF and Dr Richard Stallman. In effect, the FSFE misfits are engaging in identity theft or a variation of Nigerian fraud every time they put the name FSFE on a document.