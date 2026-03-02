news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2026



Quoting: Shotwell 3.12.15 Added Support Opening Images via GIO URIs | UbuntuHandbook —

Shotwell, the photo manager and image viewer application for GNOME, released new 3.12.15 version today.

The new version of this free open-source app added minor new features, few bug-fixes, and translation updates.

First, it now supports opening trash:/// URIs from file manager. Meaning that if you use shotwell as default image viewer, you can now double-click on images in the trash to open them. However, only for viewing them in shotwell image viewer but not importing via the manager window.