Motorola announces a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation
Motorola has announced that it will be working with the GrapheneOS Foundation, a producer of a security-enhanced Android distribution. ""Together, Motorola and the GrapheneOS Foundation will work to strengthen smartphone security and collaborate on future devices engineered with GrapheneOS compatibility."". LWN looked at GrapheneOS last July.
Motorola, a Lenovo Company, announced the addition of new consumer and enterprise solutions to its portfolio today at Mobile World Congress. The company unveiled a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation, to bring cutting-edge security to everyday users across the globe. In addition, Motorola introduced a new Moto Secure feature and Moto Analytics, to expand Motorola’s B2B ecosystem with advanced security and deeper operational insights for organizations across industries. These announcements reinforce Motorola’s commitment to delivering intelligent, and highly capable technology with enhanced security for customers worldwide.
GrapheneOS Foundation Partnership Motorola is introducing a new era of smartphone security through a long‑term partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation, the leading nonprofit in advanced mobile security and creators of a hardened, operating system based on the Android Open Source Project. Together, Motorola and the GrapheneOS Foundation will work to strengthen smartphone security and collaborate on future devices engineered with GrapheneOS compatibility.
Lenovo subsidiary Motorola has taken to the stage at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today to announce a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation, in a move what will bring support to the security-focused Android fork to "future devices" from the company.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Motorola to bring GrapheneOS's industry‑leading privacy and security‑focused mobile operating system to their next-generation smartphone," a GrapheneOS spokesperson says of the partnership. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding the reach of GrapheneOS, and we applaud Motorola for taking this meaningful step towards advancing mobile security."
Back in October, GrapheneOS said it was working with a “major Android OEM” to bring its hardened Android fork beyond Google Pixel phones. At the time, it didn’t say who that partner was, but we finally got the official answer at MWC 2026. Following a recent leak, Motorola has now officially announced a long-term partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation.
Motorola is introducing a “new era” of smartphone security through a long-term partnership with GrapheneOS. The partnership will combine GrapheneOS’s “pioneering engineering” with Motorola’s decade-long security expertise, real-world user insights, and Lenovo’s ThinkShield solutions to advance a new generation of privacy and security technology.
Over the coming months, both companies will conduct joint research, software enhancements, and new security capabilities. Motorola notes that more details and solutions will be out as the partnership evolves.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Motorola to bring GrapheneOS’s industry‑leading privacy and security‑focused mobile operating system to their next-generation smartphone. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding the reach of GrapheneOS, and we applaud Motorola for taking this meaningful step towards advancing mobile security,” said a GrapheneOS spokesperson.