Motorola announces a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation

Motorola, a Lenovo Company, announced the addition of new consumer and enterprise solutions to its portfolio today at Mobile World Congress. The company unveiled a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation, to bring cutting-edge security to everyday users across the globe. In addition, Motorola introduced a new Moto Secure feature and Moto Analytics, to expand Motorola’s B2B ecosystem with advanced security and deeper operational insights for organizations across industries. These announcements reinforce Motorola’s commitment to delivering intelligent, and highly capable technology with enhanced security for customers worldwide.

GrapheneOS Foundation Partnership Motorola is introducing a new era of smartphone security through a long‑term partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation, the leading nonprofit in advanced mobile security and creators of a hardened, operating system based on the Android Open Source Project. Together, Motorola and the GrapheneOS Foundation will work to strengthen smartphone security and collaborate on future devices engineered with GrapheneOS compatibility.