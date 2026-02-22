Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 6.19 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.0, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 22, 2026



Like every other major kernel branch before it, Linux 7.0 is a big release in terms of version change, not features. However, one important change is that Rust support is now finally stable, no longer under an “experimental” umbrella, and, as expected, there are even a number of Rust updates this cycle.

