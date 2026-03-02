Games: Arcade, Steam Next Fest, Steam Deck, and Proton Experimental

A gaming arcade is a totally different playdate, because you get involved too. It's a leveller that brings adults and their kids into same arena in a way that a tennis or basketball court, or even bowling, can't quite achieve.

Insanity Arcade in Poole has maybe 60 or 70 stations on two levels of the warehouse, everything from Sega Rally racers, Drift, all in dual-seated consoles so that you can race against mates on the same track, Star Wars immersive pods, loads of upright cabinets including classic Williams machines, Namco, Nintendo, Taito, Midway and Konami; Space Invaders, PacMan… In addition there's plenty of table classics, table-football, air-hockey, a basketball shooter. There are no gamblers or bandits, just pure gamer heaven all set up freeplay on an hourly basis. The noise is mental! Even when half-full it is a gaming mosh-pit. If you need respite there's an additional chillout room with PC and console games - X-boxen, Megadrives, even Gameboys, many hooked to nice widescreen displays.