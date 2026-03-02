news
Games: Arcade, Steam Next Fest, Steam Deck, and Proton Experimental
Good tech never dies
A gaming arcade is a totally different playdate, because you get involved too. It's a leveller that brings adults and their kids into same arena in a way that a tennis or basketball court, or even bowling, can't quite achieve.
Insanity Arcade in Poole has maybe 60 or 70 stations on two levels of the warehouse, everything from Sega Rally racers, Drift, all in dual-seated consoles so that you can race against mates on the same track, Star Wars immersive pods, loads of upright cabinets including classic Williams machines, Namco, Nintendo, Taito, Midway and Konami; Space Invaders, PacMan… In addition there's plenty of table classics, table-football, air-hockey, a basketball shooter. There are no gamblers or bandits, just pure gamer heaven all set up freeplay on an hourly basis. The noise is mental! Even when half-full it is a gaming mosh-pit. If you need respite there's an additional chillout room with PC and console games - X-boxen, Megadrives, even Gameboys, many hooked to nice widescreen displays.
Here's some of the most-played demos during Steam Next Fest - February 2026 edition | GamingOnLinux
With Steam Next Fest - February 2026 nearly over, Valve recently revealed some of the most popular choices amongst gamers. The event is still ongoing, and you have until March 2nd at 10AM Pacific / 6PM UTC. A lot of games will remove their preview demos, but plenty will also be keeping them up for a while longer.
Here's the most played Steam Deck games for February 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Another month is done and finished and what a month it was huh? February 2026 had some fun games arriving, so here's what was most popular on Steam Deck.
Proton Experimental gets improvements for Vermintide 2 and more controller support for launchers | GamingOnLinux
Valve released an update for Proton Experimental for February 27th, their testing ground for getting more Windows games running on Linux / SteamOS systems.