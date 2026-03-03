Hierarchical Bayesian modeling (also called multilevel modeling) is one of the most reliable ways to build predictive and inferential models when your data has natural grouping—teams, players, seasons, leagues, referees, venues, or even game states. In sports analytics, that grouping is unavoidable. In R, hierarchical Bayesian models are commonly implemented via brms (Stan), rstanarm, or cmdstanr.

This tutorial focuses on partial pooling (a.k.a. shrinkage) and why it’s the default choice for academic, production-grade modeling: it reduces overfitting, improves out-of-sample performance, and produces honest uncertainty quantification. We will use a sports dataset as a concrete example, but the modeling principles generalize to many domains (education, marketing, medicine, A/B testing, and more).