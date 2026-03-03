Valnet on Linux multitasking, Git, and simple guide for choosing your first GNU/Linux distro

Most developers reach a point where a few Git commands start to feel almost unfair. They clear hours of confusion in minutes and provide a level of control that seems impossible the first time you see it in action. My own introduction to these commands explained why experienced Git users describe the tool as both intimidating and strangely reassuring. You break something, you feel the panic rise, you run a short sequence of commands, and the entire mess dissolves as if it never existed.

The commands below are the ones I have relied on for personal projects, work, and open-source contributions. They are easy to learn, surprisingly powerful, and capable of saving entire days of effort. The same power also makes them risky, so it helps to understand when to use them and when to back away.