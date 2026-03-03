news
Valnet on Linux multitasking, Git, and simple guide for choosing your first GNU/Linux distro
Make Use Of ☛ Linux multitasking felt overwhelming until I changed this habit
Multitasking on Linux is supposed to feel empowering, with infinite workspaces, multiple terminals, and keyboard shortcuts for everything. It is the operating system equivalent of being handed the keys to a cockpit. Instead, it felt overwhelming.
Not because Linux was complicated, or because my distro was unstable. But because I carried one bad habit over from other operating systems and never questioned it. I was piling everything into the same visual space and calling it productivity. More windows, I assumed, meant more progress. I was wrong.
HowTo Geek ☛ 7 Git commands that feel like cheating (and when not to use them)
Most developers reach a point where a few Git commands start to feel almost unfair. They clear hours of confusion in minutes and provide a level of control that seems impossible the first time you see it in action. My own introduction to these commands explained why experienced Git users describe the tool as both intimidating and strangely reassuring. You break something, you feel the panic rise, you run a short sequence of commands, and the entire mess dissolves as if it never existed.
The commands below are the ones I have relied on for personal projects, work, and open-source contributions. They are easy to learn, surprisingly powerful, and capable of saving entire days of effort. The same power also makes them risky, so it helps to understand when to use them and when to back away.
HowTo Geek ☛ The easiest way to use Git
Are you intimidated by git’s command line-based interface? It can be a bit much—trying to memorize commands and how they work. That’s why I use the GitHub Desktop app, and why I think it’s the simplest workflow for using git on your computer.
HowTo Geek ☛ A simple guide for choosing your first Linux distro
With a seemingly endless selection available, it might feel overwhelming to pick the right Linux distro. However, you don't need to fret over every single detail before making your choice. As long as you know what makes one Linux distribution different from another, there are only three things you need to consider.