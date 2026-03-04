news
T2 Linux 26.3 Is Out with Fully Reproducible Wayland-Based KDE Plasma Experience
T2 Linux 26.3 promises a fully reproducible, consistent, and cross-compiled modern Wayland-based KDE Plasma experience on all supported architectures, including x86_64, AArch64, IA-64, PowerPC64/PowerPC64le, RISC-V64 (including RVA32 profile), UltraSPARC64, and i686.
T2 Linux 26.3 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series and uses the latest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, uses systemd as the default init system, and adds support for Linux/KVM on ARM64 devices based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite/Plus (X1E) SoC running at Exception Level 2 (EL2).