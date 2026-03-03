news
Games: SteamInputDB, Steam Deck OLED, DREAMM, and More
SteamInputDB is a new site to help you find Steam Input configurations for your gamepads | GamingOnLinux
SteamInputDB recently launched as a new third-party community site to help you find Steam Input configurations for various gamepads with Steam games.
Steam Deck OLED gets a price increase across Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan | GamingOnLinux
KOMODO announced over the weekend that the Steam Deck OLED is getting a price increase across Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
DREAMM emulator for LucasArts, Lucasfilm, and Lucas Learning games v4.0 out now | GamingOnLinux
DREAMM is a special emulator for playing lots of classic LucasArts, Lucasfilm, and Lucas Learning games with a major new 4.0 release available.
Cities: Skylines celebrates 11 years with lots of new content on the way | GamingOnLinux
Paradox are celebrating 11 years of the Cities: Skylines series with new content coming for both games, so here's what you need to know. The whole series will also be getting various discounts.
Steam Survey for February 2026 shows a big swing to Simplified Chinese | GamingOnLinux
The Steam Hardware & Software Survey for February 2026 is live and it's looking a bit odd, with a huge swing towards Simplified Chinese.