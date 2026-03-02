news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2026



Quoting: BRGV-OS - custom Void Linux based distribution - LinuxLinks —

BRGV-OS is a custom Void Linux based distribution designed to help developers, researchers and users transition from Windows or macOS to Linux. by maintaining familiar operational habits and workflows.

The name BRGV is an acronym from Romanian “Banca de Resurse Genetice Vegetale” (shortly in English Gene Bank), and OS mean, of course, Operating System.

The project is licensed under the GPL.