BRGV-OS – custom Void Linux based distribution
BRGV-OS is a custom Void Linux based distribution designed to help developers, researchers and users transition from Windows or macOS to Linux. by maintaining familiar operational habits and workflows.
The name BRGV is an acronym from Romanian “Banca de Resurse Genetice Vegetale” (shortly in English Gene Bank), and OS mean, of course, Operating System.
The project is licensed under the GPL.