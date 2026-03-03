news
Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.0 ships with the Hyprland 0.53.3 dynamic tiling Wayland compositor by default, which includes updated components like Hypr utilities, Hyprlock, Hyprpaper, Hypridle, and Hyprsysteminfo, as well as updated desktop configuration.
Nitrux 6.0 also introduces a modern and lightweight Wayland-native login screen called QMLGreet, a QML-based, Wayland-native on-screen display for keyboard shortcuts and system notifications called NudgeOSD, and a hypervisor orchestration utility for Nitrux called VxM.