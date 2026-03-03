Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More

Do you waddle the waddle?

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, OrangePi 4A, Odroid M2, Lamobo R1, Khadas Mind, Orange Pi 6 Plus, Minisforum MS-R1, NuMaker-IoT-MA35D1-A1, SpacemiT MUSE Book, Friendlyelec NanoPi Zero2, DG SVR 865 Tiny, and Radxa E24C.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.

Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.0 ships with the Hyprland 0.53.3 dynamic tiling Wayland compositor by default, which includes updated components like Hypr utilities, Hyprlock, Hyprpaper, Hypridle, and Hyprsysteminfo, as well as updated desktop configuration.

The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.

Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

DFI has introduced the IRN556, a 3.5-inch single board computer supporting Intel Atom x7000RE “Amston Lake” processors and Intel Processor N-series “Twin Lake” parts. The board targets industrial and embedded deployments requiring extended temperature operation and flexible I/O expansion.

This release contains a lot of behind-the-scenes work on relay support and on RPC development. While Arti still cannot run as a relay, we are making good progress, and we think it will soon be ready for Arti developers to test it as a middle relay.

news

Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 03, 2026



Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.0 ships with the Hyprland 0.53.3 dynamic tiling Wayland compositor by default, which includes updated components like Hypr utilities, Hyprlock, Hyprpaper, Hypridle, and Hyprsysteminfo, as well as updated desktop configuration.

Nitrux 6.0 also introduces a modern and lightweight Wayland-native login screen called QMLGreet, a QML-based, Wayland-native on-screen display for keyboard shortcuts and system notifications called NudgeOSD, and a hypervisor orchestration utility for Nitrux called VxM.

Read on