news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2026



Quoting: Stop! These 4 Linux distros are not as safe as you think for beginners —

The best thing about Linux is that it has something for everyone. Want a system that just works with minimal effort? You have options. Want to surgically customize every single aspect of your operating system, so it feels less like an appliance and more like a craft project? You have options. The trick is to figure out which distros are meant for you, and which aren't.

Arch Linux is an amazing distribution, if you're willing to put in the effort and time to learn it. It's not meant to be an out-of-the-box commercial OS like most other distros. It doesn't even have a point-and-click installer. You have to manually install it using terminal commands and configure the storage partitions, network managers, drivers, and even the desktop environment.