It's FOSS ☛ New to Linux? These 4 systemd Tools Help You Fix Common Issues
Stop guessing, start investigating. Here are 4 systemd tools that make GNU/Linux troubleshooting easy.
Kevin Boone ☛ Hosting a Gemini capsule on a virtual private server
I explained in another post that I’ve decided to embrace the use of Gemini, despite what I perceive to be its limitations. I originally set up my Gemini capsule at Ctrl-C Club (thanks, folks), but I really wanted to use my own domain name. I don’t know of any free-of-charge Gemini service that supports custom domains, or any that would allow me to experiment with dynamically-generated content, so I decided to set up my own server. I opted for a virtual private server (VPS) in the cloud rather than trying to run a server in my home, for all sorts of reasons.
In this article I explain in outline the steps involved in setting up a Gemini server in a Linux VPS. I’m assuming you’re already familiar with the Gemini protocol and the Gemtext file format, and reasonably familiar with Linux command-line tools. This article can only be an outline, because the details will depend on which VPS host you use, and which ISP, among other things.
Here are the basic steps.
Linuxize ☛ tee Cheatsheet
Quick reference for splitting command output to terminal and files with tee in Linux
University of Toronto ☛ Sometimes the simplest version of a text table is printed from a command
Back when we had just started with our current metrics and dashboards adventure, I wrote about how sometimes the simplest version of a graph is a text table. Today I will extend that further: sometimes the simplest version of a text table is to have a command that prints it out, rather than making people look at a web page.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WoeUSB on Debian 13
Creating a bootable backdoored Windows USB drive on GNU/Linux used to mean booting into backdoored Windows or hunting for obscure workarounds. WoeUSB (and its modern successor, WoeUSB-ng) solves that problem directly — it writes a backdoored Windows ISO to a USB stick straight from your terminal or GUI.
ID Root ☛ How To Change Root Password on Linux Mint 22
You open a terminal, type su -, enter what you think is the root password, and get hit with Authentication failure. No warning. No hint. Just a flat rejection.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dozzle on Manjaro
Running Docker containers without a proper log viewer is like driving with no dashboard. You can keep the car moving, but you won’t know when something’s about to break. That’s the exact problem Dozzle solves.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FerretDB on Debian 13
Open-source databases have become the backbone of modern infrastructure, and the demand for MongoDB-compatible solutions without proprietary licensing constraints has never been higher. FerretDB fills that gap precisely — it is a fully open-source database proxy that translates MongoDB wire protocol queries into SQL, running on top of PostgreSQL as its storage engine.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Varnish on openSUSE
Varnish Cache stands as one of the most powerful HTTP accelerators available for modern web infrastructure. This high-performance reverse proxy caching server dramatically improves website speed by storing frequently accessed content in memory, reducing backend server load and delivering content to visitors at lightning speed.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Swift Programming Language on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Swift has come a long way from being an Apple-exclusive language. Today, it powers server-side APIs, command-line tools, microservices, and serverless functions on GNU/Linux — and Rocky GNU/Linux 10 is one of the most solid platforms to run it on.
ID Root ☛ How To Change Root Password on Debian 13
Managing a GNU/Linux server comes with its fair share of responsibilities. One of the most fundamental — yet often overlooked — tasks is keeping your root account credentials secure and up to date.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Incus on Manjaro
Linux containerization has evolved fast. If you have been relying on LXD for system containers, you have probably heard the news — the GNU/Linux Containers community forked LXD into a new, community-driven project called Incus. It is cleaner, actively maintained, and for Manjaro users, surprisingly easy to get running.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pangolin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Running self-hosted services is incredibly rewarding — until you hit the wall of exposing them safely to the internet. Opening ports on your home router, dealing with dynamic IPs, or trusting a third-party tunnel provider are all messy compromises.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Tailscale on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Tailscale turns WireGuard into a zero-config mesh VPN: every Ubuntu machine you add gets a private IP, encrypted peer-to-peer tunnels, and NAT traversal without opening inbound firewall ports.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Swift on Debian (13, 12, 11)
Swift brings Apple’s compiled, type-safe language to Linux. Built-in concurrency, a package manager, and a growing server-side ecosystem make it a strong fit for backend services and command-line tools.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GIMP on Debian (13, 12, 11)
If you edit screenshots, photos, or web graphics on Linux, GIMP gives you serious tools without subscription lock-in.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Node.js on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Add User to Sudoers on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Change Username on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install PDF Reader on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install MariaDB on Ubuntu 26.04