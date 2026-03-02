I explained in another post that I’ve decided to embrace the use of Gemini, despite what I perceive to be its limitations. I originally set up my Gemini capsule at Ctrl-C Club (thanks, folks), but I really wanted to use my own domain name. I don’t know of any free-of-charge Gemini service that supports custom domains, or any that would allow me to experiment with dynamically-generated content, so I decided to set up my own server. I opted for a virtual private server (VPS) in the cloud rather than trying to run a server in my home, for all sorts of reasons.

In this article I explain in outline the steps involved in setting up a Gemini server in a Linux VPS. I’m assuming you’re already familiar with the Gemini protocol and the Gemtext file format, and reasonably familiar with Linux command-line tools. This article can only be an outline, because the details will depend on which VPS host you use, and which ISP, among other things.

Here are the basic steps.