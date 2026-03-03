news
Linux and Moddable/Retro Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico projects
If you need a tiny, low-cost microcontroller board with ultra-low power drain to embed in a project, Raspberry Pi Pico is ideal. It comes in several flavours, depending on how much processing power you need and whether you require wireless connectivity. All models feature a couple of bonus features: analogue inputs and PIO (programmable input/output) state machines that can handle some tasks in the background.
-
Hackaday ☛ Cynus Chess Robot: A Chess Board With A Robotic Arm
There are many chess robots, most of which require the human player to move the opposing pieces themselves, or have a built-in mechanism that can slide the opposing pieces around to their new location. Ideally, such a chess robot would move the pieces just like how a human would, of course. That’s pretty much the promise behind the Manya Cynus chess robot, which [Matt] over at the Techmoan YouTube channel bought from the Kickstarter campaign.
-
Lean Rada ☛ Japanese typing in QMK firmware
Implemented a Japanese input method in my keyboard firmware (based on QMK).
It’s used to write in katakana and hiragana (syllable-based writing systems for Japanese) using Roman / Latin letters on my keyboard.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ I built a pint-sized Macintosh
This is not my own doing—I just assembled the parts to run Matt Evans' Pico Micro Mac firmware on a Raspberry Pi Pico (with an RP2040).
The version I built outputs to a 640x480 VGA display at 60 Hz, and allows you to plug in a USB keyboard and mouse.
Since the original Pico's RAM is fairly constrained, you get a maximum of 208 KB of RAM with this setup—which is 63% more RAM than you got on the original '128K' Macintosh!
-
Chris Aldrich ☛ Replacing the Body Shell Rubber Bushings on an Olympia SG1 Typewriter
Over the weekend I made a major push on beginning restoration of the Olympia SG1 standard typewriter I picked up this past month.
One of the small issues I encountered was finding four crushed rubber bushings between the exterior typewriter shell and the main chassis at the four corners on the bottom of the machine.
-
Dominic Szablewski ☛ PhobosLab: A Nintendo 64 Rumble Pak so Bad that it's Good
What looked like a straight forward endeavor lead me stumbling down a rabbit hole of “not sure if genius or really dumb”-engineering.
-
Arduino ☛ You can now use Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® LE simultaneously on Arduino NINA-based boards! Here’s how
Until recently, on boards using the NINA-W102 module, you had to choose between Wi-Fi or Bluetooth LE for connectivity. This was due to hardware limitations that required shared communication interfaces for both functionalities, and the firmware implementation couldn’t support concurrent usage. With the latest updates, this limitation is gone – everything now works seamlessly together.