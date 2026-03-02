news
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ This week in Linux 338: GNU/Linux LTS, COSMIC, Discord delays age verify, Firefox 148, Ladybird Browser & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we’ve got a solid mix of kernel news, desktop progress, application releases, and even a little bit drama thrown in for good measure.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Akseli Lahtinen ☛ What even are Breeze, QtQuick, QtWidget, Union..?
I was asked a good question: What are these things? What are the differences? I will try to explain what they are in this post, in bit less technical manner.
I will keep some of the parts bit short here, since I am not 100% knowledgeable about everything, and I rather people read documentation about it instead of relying my blogpost. :) But here's the basics of it.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] The NetBSD operating system may soon have its own jails implementation and we share details below. [...]
Tom's Hardware ☛ Amiga Workbench Simulator helps you pick your ultimate retro desktop — TAWS recently updated with refinements to OS 3.2, AmiBench presets
TAWS - The Amiga Workbench Simulation has been updated with refinements to Workbench 3.2, AmiBench, and more.
BSD
Vermaden ☛ Uplift Privileges on FreeBSD
There are many tools to uplift privileges for a regular user on FreeBSD to either different account or to the root rights with all possible power. For a start on any FreeBSD system any admin user needs to be in the wheel group to be even able to switch to root with su(1) command.
Gentoo Family
Gentoo ☛ Stage and binary package builds stopped / delayed
The Gentoo servers at OSUOSL are physically moving to a new data center. To ease the transition, the upload of stages and binary packages has been temporarily stopped or reduced in volume. Once the move has completed, all builds will resume as usual.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Voting Is Now Open for the openSUSE Board Election 2025
All openSUSE Members have the right to vote and should have received their personal ballot link by email yesterday. Please check your inbox (and your spam folder, just in case) and take a few minutes to cast your vote.
Debian Family
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2026/02
The 2nd monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2026: [...]
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
[Old] Geo Carncross ☛ vim-hints
If the above caused you any discomfort, please stop using vim immediately, and seriously consider learning emacs: You don't know vi-enough for it to matter, and emacs is a lot better once you've learned it.
If you're still as productive as before, then you know vi too well, and using any other editor (as you've likely noted) will seriously and negatively impact your productivity. The rest of this page will probably be helpful to you: [...]
Programming/Development
Evan Hahn ☛ The two kinds of error
In short: in my mind, errors are divided into two categories. Expected errors (think “user entered invalid data”), which are part of normal operation, aren’t the developer’s fault, and should be handled. Unexpected errors (think “null pointer exception”) are the developer’s fault, likely indicate a bug, and are allowed to crash.
Error handling is an important, but often neglected, part of programming and user experience.
