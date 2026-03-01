news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2026



Quoting: BunsenLabs Carbon Arrives With Debian 13 and Wayland Integration —

If you appreciate a minimal yet functional desktop environment, BunsenLabs has released its latest version, Carbon, based on Debian 13 “Trixie”. This release builds on the legacy of CrunchBang Linux, offering a pre-configured Openbox setup that’s easy to customize.

Powered by the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel, it focuses on efficiency for older hardware while introducing modern features like Wayland support. Released on February 11, 2026, Carbon is available for download from the official site.

For those new to BunsenLabs, it’s a distribution that boasts a lightweight Openbox window manager, combined with tools like Conky for system monitoring and jgmenu for a responsive desktop menu. Carbon continues this tradition but updates several components to improve compatibility and user experience.