Mar 04, 2026



Spirit OS - lightweight remaster of Tiny Core Linux

Spirit OS is a lightweight remaster of Tiny Core Linux 16.2 aimed at breathing life into very old 32-bit computers (legacy BIOS / no UEFI). It focuses on keeping the footprint small while still providing a usable desktop, networking tools, and multimedia playback out of the box.

The distribution ships with the IceWM window manager and includes a carefully selected set of ultra-light applications (browser, file manager, media players, image viewer), plus codecs and Wi-Fi tooling. The project also notes that additional software can be installed using xpkg.