My Linux PC was lagging until I tried this boring fix

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2026



Linux has a reputation for being lean, efficient, and quietly smug about it. For a long time, my daily driver lived up to that reputation. Apps opened quickly, workspaces snapped into place, and the system felt tight in the way only a well-behaved Linux machine can. Then, slowly, the vibe shifted.

Nothing dramatic broke. No kernel panic or catastrophic update spiral. The system still booted, still worked, still did its job. But it felt heavier. Windows hesitated. File operations dragged their feet. Even simple multitasking started to feel slightly sticky, like the desktop had waded into syrup while I wasn’t looking. What followed was a calm, mildly obsessive troubleshooting session. I checked the usual suspects. I chased a few red herrings. And eventually, the fix turned out to be deeply, almost offensively boring. But it worked.