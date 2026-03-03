Applications: Tonfotos and GNU/Linux Applications Spun as 'Windows

I was born before the dawn of the smartphone, but I've been taking more photos than I ever did before since I got my hands on one. Memories of family, friends, pets, and those who are no longer with us reside within the massive 2TB hard drive in my computer. Yes, the same one that I accidentally deleted and almost lost years and years of memories from.

I've learned that freemium software is astonishingly good in many different forms, but I didn't expect it to be so beneficial when it came to organizing all of those pictures I had, too. For the longest time, I used to scavenge through Google Photos downloads like a caveman. But now that I've been using Tonfotos, I can find exactly what I'm looking for in no time.